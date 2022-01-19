NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,752,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,964,000 after purchasing an additional 367,015 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 35.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,765,000 after purchasing an additional 150,780 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2,089.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 142,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 136,462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,511,000 after purchasing an additional 55,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS opened at $86.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.71. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 81.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

