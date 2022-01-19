NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $1.30 Million in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,137,000 after purchasing an additional 359,717 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after purchasing an additional 668,747 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.86. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

