NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $1.55 Million in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 36,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,799 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,264,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

HAIN opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.67. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.72 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

