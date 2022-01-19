NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zynga by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,223,000 after buying an additional 1,115,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,446 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,806 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,975,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,343,000 after purchasing an additional 310,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,801,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,084,000 after purchasing an additional 635,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.89 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

