NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Amundi acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,195 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,832,000 after acquiring an additional 734,056 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,035,000 after acquiring an additional 498,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on OHI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

