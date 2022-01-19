Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Short Interest Update

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of NRAC opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.73. Noble Rock Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

