Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €5.25 by Barclays

Barclays set a €5.25 ($5.97) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOKIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €6.50 ($7.39) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.40 ($7.27) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.05) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.91) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.08 ($6.91).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.33) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($6.76).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.