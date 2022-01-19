NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 27.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NWE stock opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.49.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

