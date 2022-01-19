NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Position Boosted by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1,349.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,127 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $11,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 3.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.