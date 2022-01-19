NS Partners Ltd Has $41.33 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,532 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.1% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $41,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Visa by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.73. The company had a trading volume of 43,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,182,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.35 and its 200-day moving average is $223.65. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.20.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

