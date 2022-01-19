NS Partners Ltd Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $22,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1,346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

TMUS stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,759,993. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

