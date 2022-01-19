NS Partners Ltd Purchases 1,874 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $13,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 793,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,263,000 after purchasing an additional 165,103 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 321,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,913,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,242. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.12, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.23. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

