NS Partners Ltd Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $24,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,717,000 after acquiring an additional 739,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,582,000 after acquiring an additional 365,590 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,221,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,457,000 after acquiring an additional 508,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,506,000 after acquiring an additional 663,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,130,000 after acquiring an additional 320,158 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS traded up $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.72. 4,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,775. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

