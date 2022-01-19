NS Partners Ltd Sells 1,805 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

NS Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 1.6% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $31,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $410,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.90.

S&P Global stock traded up $8.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $432.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,998. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $460.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.85. The company has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.