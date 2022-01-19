Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $406.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to post sales of $406.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $405.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $410.10 million. Nutanix reported sales of $346.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTNX. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $128,640.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 22,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $679,976.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.57.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

