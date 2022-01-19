Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Up 10.5%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) traded up 10.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.32 and last traded at $13.03. 1,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 127,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). On average, analysts anticipate that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth about $436,140,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth about $77,302,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth about $37,155,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth about $30,174,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth about $27,290,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.