Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the December 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:NXJ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. 3,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,605. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $15.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

