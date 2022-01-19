NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Short Interest Up 29.7% in December

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,200 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the December 15th total of 293,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUVSF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$8.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Shares of NUVSF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. 12,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,788. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

