NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.86.

Shares of TSE:NVA traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.94. The company had a trading volume of 375,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 2.11. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.01 and a 1-year high of C$8.57.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$222.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.1428659 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total transaction of C$724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,432,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,847,984.08.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

