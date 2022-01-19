nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Short Interest Up 20.6% in December

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 815,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVT. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in nVent Electric by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,072,000 after buying an additional 420,216 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 795.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 217,599 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in nVent Electric by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 110,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 68,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.62. 4,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,693. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

