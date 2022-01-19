Nyzo (NYZO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $90,235.00

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyzo has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $90,235.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nyzo has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00057805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00065455 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.55 or 0.07394139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,851.80 or 1.00065774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00066310 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007628 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

