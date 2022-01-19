O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $807,000 Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 412.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.42.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,525 shares of company stock worth $1,212,333. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $126.38 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $139.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.63 and its 200 day moving average is $127.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.54%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.