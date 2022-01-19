O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $985,000 Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 88.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,974,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International stock opened at $112.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $120.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.