O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,240 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,978 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 548.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,947,000 after purchasing an additional 661,945 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 1,600.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 633,968 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 596,682 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter worth about $34,082,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter worth about $32,026,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $596,498,000 after purchasing an additional 209,627 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Perficient stock opened at $99.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.70 and a 200-day moving average of $117.19. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.
About Perficient
Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.
