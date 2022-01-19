O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,240 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,978 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 548.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,947,000 after purchasing an additional 661,945 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 1,600.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 633,968 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 596,682 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter worth about $34,082,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter worth about $32,026,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $596,498,000 after purchasing an additional 209,627 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient stock opened at $99.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.70 and a 200-day moving average of $117.19. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.