O3Swap (O3) Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.68 Million

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One O3Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the US dollar. O3Swap has a market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00057971 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00064549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.68 or 0.07439896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,910.69 or 1.00078164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00067011 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007586 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

