ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ObsEva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $137.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ObsEva will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter worth $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 499.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 165,344 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter worth $32,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

