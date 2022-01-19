Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Short Interest Update

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 504,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OVTZ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 644,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,724. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. Oculus VisionTech has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.63.

Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Oculus VisionTech, Inc operates as a development stage technology company. It engages in the design and market of digital marking technology to business customers. The firm’s products include digital watermarking document protection technology. It offers legal DPS, cyber DPS, photo DPS, hybrid DPS, MS cyber DPS and P2 biometrics.

