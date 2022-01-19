Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) PT Raised to $21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ONB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

ONB stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.39. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Austin M. Ramirez bought 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 94,516 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,166,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 226,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 27,716 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

