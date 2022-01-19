ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

ONE Gas has raised its dividend payment by 26.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. ONE Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 53.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

NYSE OGS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.64. The company had a trading volume of 536,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,508. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average of $71.18. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $81.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ONE Gas stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ONE Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.17.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

