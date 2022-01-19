ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in ONEOK by 9.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $60.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,385. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

