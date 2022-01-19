OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 358,300 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 466,800 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In other OneWater Marine news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $306,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $1,225,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,863 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONEW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.61. The company had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $819.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 3.51. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The firm had revenue of $280.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

