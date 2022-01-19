Ontology Price Reaches $0.60 on Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, Ontology has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $525.51 million and approximately $41.87 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001424 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.54 or 0.00200472 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00040926 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00037139 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.06 or 0.00415139 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00069863 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

