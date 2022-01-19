Oppenheimer Comments on Arvinas, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.52 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARVN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $64.61 on Monday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Arvinas by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Arvinas by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $10,304,719.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,657 shares of company stock valued at $38,807,660 in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

