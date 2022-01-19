Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.94. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $242.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $183.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $134.21 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.49.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,083,404 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 102,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

