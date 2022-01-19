OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,436 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.44. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

