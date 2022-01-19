OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 59.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

CBRE stock opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

