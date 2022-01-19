OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 138 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 24,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.60.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $310.95 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

