OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 355 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dover by 721.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,314,000 after purchasing an additional 999,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at about $49,173,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Dover by 5,073.0% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 254,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,281,000 after acquiring an additional 249,135 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Dover by 152.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 293,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,157,000 after acquiring an additional 177,138 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Dover by 4,175.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after acquiring an additional 174,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $178.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.97. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

