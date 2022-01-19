OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 767 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,365,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,514,975,000 after buying an additional 462,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,086,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,632,769,000 after buying an additional 376,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Welltower by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,420,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,029,360,000 after buying an additional 486,423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Welltower by 12.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after buying an additional 2,107,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,862,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,684,000 after purchasing an additional 327,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

