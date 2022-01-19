OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 52.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $117.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.56 and a one year high of $127.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.41.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

