Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Orange from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orange has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Orange has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $13.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3382 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Orange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 90,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 155,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 106,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

