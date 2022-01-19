Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.22

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.22 and traded as high as $7.20. Orbit International shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 450 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a market cap of $24.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Orbit International had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter.

Orbit International Corp. engages in the development and provision of hardware and software solutions. It operates through the Electronics Group and Power Group segment. The Electronics Group segment designs and manufactures electronic components and subsystems. The Power Group segment includes the design and manufacture of power supplies, commercial power units, frequency converters, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions.

