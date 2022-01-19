Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Craig Hallum

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 100.50% from the stock’s current price.

OESX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.21.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $189,230.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 166.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 92,879 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 128.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

