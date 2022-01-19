Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Orion Group reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 158.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $139.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the second quarter worth $79,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 319.5% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 623,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 474,607 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORN opened at $3.56 on Friday. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.85, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.