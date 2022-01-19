Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Up 29.2% in December

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DNNGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a 1,015.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 720.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ørsted A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $867.50.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $68.76.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.