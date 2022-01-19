Oxygen (OXY) Price Down 24.7% Over Last Week

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. Oxygen has a market cap of $19.33 million and $536,603.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006559 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.