Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 9,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. 759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,607. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $9.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,209,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 604,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

