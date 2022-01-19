PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

PACW traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $48.13. 1,018,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,526. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average is $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $147,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PacWest Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of PacWest Bancorp worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.