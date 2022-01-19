Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

PAM stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. Pampa Energía has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.23. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the third quarter valued at $1,451,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pampa Energía by 85.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 65,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Pampa Energía by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 27,966 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the third quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

