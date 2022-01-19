Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,509 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,344 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,509 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after purchasing an additional 416,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,598,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,043,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 190,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,085,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 505,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FFWM. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. First Foundation Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $29.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.52 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.